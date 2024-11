ODOT: Illegally over-height truck hits two bridges on Will Rogers Turnpike

A vehicle that was too tall to fit under two overpasses on the Will Rogers Turnpike struck those bridges Friday morning, according to transportation officials.

ODOT said the bridges on East 550 Road and East 540 Road are closed where they cross I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike. This is between the Verdigris River and State Highway 266.

Engineers and Rogers County officials were inspecting the bridges Friday, ODOT noted.

ODOT said the turnpike itself was not affected.