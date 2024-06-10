OHP Trooper runs into blaze to check for victims in a large commercial fire.

ADA, Okla. — An Oklahoma Trooper is being recognized for an act of heroism after running into a burning building Wednesday.

OHP says Trooper Lane Teel #335 was the first person on the scene at a large commercial fire at Salvation Army in Ada.

The manager was outside and told Teel he wasn’t sure if everyone was out of the building.

With black smoke billowing out of the structure and flames climbing higher, Trooper Teel decided to run into the blaze.

Teel ran into the fire to ensure no one was left inside.

Teel cleared the building and made sure no one was in danger.

Pontotoc County Deputy Sheriff Todd Young said, “That building was on fire, and he made a conscious decision to search for employees when the manager did not have a successful count of people. As I told the Commissioner that’s a pretty solid core value that Trooper had in making a decision to rescue someone they could possibly be in danger, given the circumstances of a commercial fire he was extremely out of his element.”

OHP says Trooper Teel did not have any firefighting gear with him when he rushing into the inferno. Teel suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.

OHP says they are thankful for a good Samaritan who saw Trooper Teel run out of the building and brought him water.

