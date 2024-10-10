OKC Thunder basketball court at B.C. Franklin Park reopened after improvements

The basketball court at B.C. Franklin Park is back open after what Tulsa Parks described as a “major makeover.”

Tulsa Parks partnered with the Oklahoma City Thunder and OG&E to update the paint, graphics, and backboards on the court.

“We are thrilled to see the B.C. Franklin Park basketball court come to life with these amazing updates,” said Anna America, Chief of Culture and Recreation and Parks Director. “This refurbishment will provide a wonderful space for the community to come together and enjoy the game of basketball.”

Team representatives were on hand to celebrate the reopening Thursday morning.

“We are thrilled to be back in Tulsa and to reveal a re-energized community court here at BC Franklin Park,” said Gayle Maxwell, Oklahoma City Thunder spokesperson. “As the Thunder marks the beginning of our 17th season, many of our 31 community courts, like this one, have seen up to a decade of play and have become sites for important youth programs and staples in the local neighborhood and community. With the help of our partners at OG&E, we are refurbishing and energizing our courts over the next several years so that today’s generation can experience the love of basketball and enjoy safe play.”

The event was part of the Oklahoma City Thunder and OG&E’s initiative to reenergize existing Thunder basketball courts.

B.C. Franklin Park is located at 1818 E. Virgin St. in Tulsa.

The opening came just hours ahead of the OKC Thunder’s preseason game at the BOK Center in Tulsa.