Oklahoma Department of Corrections searching for inmate

Lester Hampton

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

PONCA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from a halfway house in Ponca City on Saturday.

ODOC says 62-year-old Lester Hampton was last seen around 11:51 a.m. at the Bridgeway Halfway House.

Hampton is serving 10 years for second-degree burglary out of Sequoyah County, ODOC says.

ODOC says Hampton has an “OKIE” tattoo on his abdomen and an “In memory of Mom and Dad” tattoo on his back.

If you have information on the inmate’s location, call the Department of Corrections Fugitive Warrants Division at 405-425-2570 or 911.

Do not approach Hampton.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!