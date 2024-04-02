ONG promotes safe digging month

Oklahoma Natural Gas Building The Oklahoma Natural Gas Building in downtown Tulsa (Staff)

By Glenn Schroeder

For many April signifies the beginning of the spring planting season, large scale excavations and home improvement projects.

It’s also National Safe Digging Month, and Oklahoma Natural Gas is asking residents to commit to always digging safely.

As a bonus, participants will have a chance to win a free tree.

Trey Pool, manager of public awareness and damage prevention for ONE Gas, ONG’s parent company, says, “As a utility company dedicated to safety and environmental responsibility, we recognize the importance of safe digging practices. With our pledge challenge and tree giveaway, we hope to not only emphasize the importance of contacting 811 before digging but also to contribute to a healthier community.”

Oklahoma residents can prioritize safety by taking the 2024 Safe Digging Pledge at beadigherooklahoma.com.

After taking the pledge, you are automatically entered into a random drawing to win a free tree in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.



