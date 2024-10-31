Owasso Police need help identifying alleged assault suspect

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police need help to identify a man who allegedly assaulted someone.

Pictures posted to Facebook show a man and a woman in a parking lot. Owasso Police said the man is the suspect in an alleged assault and battery at a parking lot of a local retail center.

According to police, the man frequently panhandles around Owasso, sometimes with an instrument. He hasn’t been seen since the alleged assault.

Anyone who can identify either the man or the woman should call the Owasso Police Tipline at 918-272-COPS(2677).