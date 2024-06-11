Pair arrested for child abuse in Wagoner County

Daniel Neighbors

By April Hill

WAGONER COUNTY — Two people have now been arrested after workers at an area emergency room noticed signs of possible abuse on a little boy in April.

Doctors say the boy had nine fractures that were in different stages of healing.

Wagoner County deputies arrested Daniel Neighbors, of Porter, last week.

Two days later they arrested the mother, Kaydonna Ross.

Both were taken to the Wagoner County Detention Center and charged with Child abuse by injury and enabling child abuse by another with a $50,000 dollar bond set.

Child advocates say child abuse is harder to detect in the summer months because children aren’t around as many adults to notice the signs.

