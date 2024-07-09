Police arrest suspect for 1st degree murder following north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested 26-year-old Keith Stewart for first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed in the backyard of a north Tulsa home.

Police said officers found 51-year-old Trayvis Watson with a gunshot wound to the head in the backyard of a home near 46th Street North and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard.

Police said Watson got into an argument with Stewart and another man and was shot after the altercation escalated. Watson managed to run back into his house where he died.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing