Police investigate Sapulpa homicide

SAPULPA, Okla. — Police are investigating a homicide in Sapulpa on Thursday.

Sapulpa Police confirmed they are investigating the scene of a homicide on Johannes Street.

Detective Captain Mike Sole of the Sapulpa Police Department said police responded to a call about a man lying in his front yard unresponsive. When officers arrived, they found out that he had been shot in the chest.

He was dead when they arrived.

There is currently nobody in custody and no witnesses.

SPD is asking anyone who might know anything about this shooting to contact Sapulpa Police at 918-224-3862.