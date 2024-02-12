Police investigating murder-suicide in Broken Arrow after 2 juveniles found dead

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) said they’re investigating a murder-suicide after two people under 18 were found dead Sunday afternoon.

BAPD said at around 1:46 p.m., they responded to a home near West Florence Street and South Aspen Avenue for a possible murder-suicide.

Once on scene, officers found two juveniles dead inside the home, BAPD said.

“Family members had discovered a juvenile male that was deceased, while officers were en route we got a call that they had located a second deceased juvenile, it was a juvenile female inside the resident as well,” said Broken Arrow Police Captain Josh McCoy.

Police said due to the ages of the juveniles, they will not be releasing their names.

According to police, the two juveniles were siblings.

The parents were not home when it happened, police said.

BAPD said the incident remains under investigation.

“It’s extremely early, we’ve been out here a few hours, obviously giving respect and time to the family involved in this incident, but we’ll have more information more likely tomorrow,” McCoy said.

BAPD also said this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Broken Arrow Public Schools released the following statement about the incident:

“We are aware of the investigation, but are waiting to hear the identities of the victims. We do not know at this time if they are Broken Arrow students, but given the location of the incident, it’s likely. We have mobilized additional counselors so that we are ready to deploy them to sites as needed tomorrow for grief counseling.”