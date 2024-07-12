Precinct official pay doubles in Oklahoma

State leaders are hoping more people will want to become precinct officials for future elections now that the pay has doubled.

There are three positions required by state law at every precinct: an inspector, a judge and a clerk.

A new law that look effect July 1, 2024 increases the pay for precinct inspectors from $110 a day to $225 a day. The pay for judges and clerks increased from $100 a day to $200 a day.

The Oklahoma State Election Board says you don’t have to have any experience as they will train you. Training is mandatory and will be provided.

“Precinct officials are vital to the success of elections. We are extremely grateful to our state leaders for passing legislation that not only shows our current poll workers how much we appreciate them – but also supports recruitment and retention efforts across the state.” State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said.

You do, however, have to be willing and able to work long hours and have reliable transportation. You also have to work in the county where you are registered to vote.

Learn more here