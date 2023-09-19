Pregnant woman and unborn baby stable after shooting in North Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A pregnant 19-year-old and her unborn baby are stable after a shooting Monday evening in north Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, police responded to a reported shooting around 6:40 p.m. near E. Pine St. and M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.

The pregnant woman was found shot in the stomach in a vehicle, accompanied by a man and child.

Police say the suspect fired multiple rounds into a vehicle, hitting the woman. She was taken to a local hospital for surgery and is now stable, along with her unborn baby.

The man and child in the vehicle were unharmed.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.