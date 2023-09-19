Pregnant woman and unborn baby stable after shooting in North Tulsa

Tulsa police Tulsa police

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — A pregnant 19-year-old and her unborn baby are stable after a shooting Monday evening in north Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, police responded to a reported shooting around 6:40 p.m. near E. Pine St. and M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.

The pregnant woman was found shot in the stomach in a vehicle, accompanied by a man and child.

Police say the suspect fired multiple rounds into a vehicle, hitting the woman. She was taken to a local hospital for surgery and is now stable, along with her unborn baby.

The man and child in the vehicle were unharmed.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!