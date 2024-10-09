REMINDER: Oklahoma voter registration deadline is this Friday

By Skyler Cooper

With less than a month before Election Day, election officials are encouraging people to make sure their voter registration is up to date or to register for the first time.

If you’ve registered in the past, but you’ve moved, you’ll need to update your registration. That applies even if you moved into a new place within the same city.

If you’ve never voted before, you can register online, by mail or in person.

More on how to register here

To check the status of your registration, or to update it, click here.

If you plan to vote absentee, you can learn more and request a ballot here.

The deadline to register to vote is Friday, October 11th.

