Report: Oklahoma ranked 5th least educated state in the U.S.

New law allows eligible Georgians to take GED exam for free

A new study reveals Oklahoma is ranked the 5th least educated state in America.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined key factors of a well-educated population.

Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of college graduates with a bachelors degree, graduate degree, or a professional degree.

“Getting a good education doesn’t guarantee high futures earnings and better opportunities, but there’s a definite correlation,” said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe. Massachusetts ranks as the most educated state in the U.S., in large part because it has the highest percentage of adults ages 25 and older with at least a Bachelor’s degree, at nearly 46 percent, and the highest share who have a graduate or professional degree, at nearly 21 percent.

People with college degrees are earning up to $1,200 more per week than people with just a high school diploma.












