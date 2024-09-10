Sheridan about to undergo major resurfacing between 91st and 101st

If you live in south Tulsa, or if you drive on Sheridan much, you might want to mark down this Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. on your calendar.

That’s when District 8 City Council Phil Lakin will be hosting a public meeting at South Baptist Church at 103rd and Sheridan to talk about a major resurfacing project on Sheridan between 91st and 101st.

Citizens can learn more about the project and also give their input on the proposed plan.

The project starts in just a few weeks and also includes improvements to sidewalks and the pedestrian/bicycle crossing at the Creek Turnpike.

Lakin says that there will be much wider sidewalks on the east side of Sheridan and that there will also be medians in the middle of the road to give people a safe barrier to traffic when they’re crossing the road on foot.

The project is scheduled to take around 150 days, but Lakin says they are going to try to finish it sooner.

