The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said a man’s body was recovered from Bird Creek at about 2pm Saturday.

Sheriff Eddie Virden said the body was found by a team of searchers with the sheriff’s office and the Christian Aid Ministry Search & Rescue (CAM-SAR).

The sheriff said they are awaiting positive identification, but added that no additional searching is needed.

Crews had been searching for 81-year-old Wayne Hogue after Monday’s deadly EF-4 tornado in Barnsdall.