Shooting in East Tulsa

Jen Townley

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting in east Tulsa.

TPD received the shooting call around 8:30 Sunday night.

Officers say a dark silver sedan pulled into the parking lot of an apartment complex near 31st and Mingo and someone fired shots out of the car.

Police say a man was shot three times and taken to the hospital.

Officers say a friend of the victim was taken into custody after shooting at the suspect’s car.

Police say this is an active investigation, but they do not believe the public is in danger.


