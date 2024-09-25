Southwest Airlines to add nonstop flight from Tulsa to Nashville

If you need to get to Music City, you’ll soon have a nonstop flight option out of Tulsa International Airport.

Southwest Airlines announced Wednesday a nonstop flight from Tulsa to Nashville will start April 8th, 2025.

According to Tulsa International Airport, there will be one flight, each way, every day. The trip takes about an hour and a half, we’re told.

Nashville will be Southwest’s 10th nonstop destination from Tulsa. The others are Austin, Chicago-Midway, Dallas-Love Field, Denver, Houston-Hobby, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix and St. Louis.