Storm chances return Wednesday night

National Weather Service Outlook | 5/15/24

By Skyler Cooper

After some scattered rain and thunder Wednesday morning, the Tulsa area could see more storms late in the day or early Thursday.

The National Weather Service said Tulsa’s best chance for strong to severe storms comes after 7pm Wednesday. Forecasters said there’s a higher risk for areas west of Tulsa.

Large hail and damaging wind are the main threats, but there is a limited tornado threat with this system, forecasters said. Heavy rain and localized flash flooding is possible as well.

The KRMG StormCenter team is standing by ready to activate at a moment’s notice.

Listen live on 102.3 FM, AM 740, here on KRMG.com or the KRMG app.

Download the KRMG app to get severe weather alerts on your phone or tablet.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!