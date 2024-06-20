TPD wins big at the 2024 Oklahoma SWAT Competition

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police took home some big wins at the 2024 Oklahoma SWAT Competition in Stillwater.

The Tulsa Police Department Special Operations Team came out on top as the Team Champions.

TPD won three competitions and finished 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in the other events.

There were 6 team and individual events, including pistol and rifle competitions, 2 person/2 gun team events with both pistol and rifle, a sniper championship, team hostage rescue and an obstacle course.

TPD says while called a “SWAT Competition”, it is more specifically a fitness and shooting competition.

Each competition had a fitness component such as a sprint or distance run, carrying some form of equipment, and then taking shots at steel or paper targets, some stationary and some moving, both near and far. All while wearing 25-pound entry vests and helmets.

TPD says Stillwater’s team created a very challenging competition and were outstanding hosts.

SWAT Teams from around the state participated in the competition, including teams from Broken Arrow Police Department, Oklahoma City Police Department, South Metro Tactical, Lawton Police Department, Midwest City Police Department, Edmond Police Department, Enid Police Department, Shawnee Police Department, and a team from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.

