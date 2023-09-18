Tulsa to become Sister City with east African city of Mwanza

City of Tulsa, Tulsa Global Alliance Announce Process to Add Mwanza, Tanzania, as Tulsa’s 9th Sister City Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announces Tulsa will become Sister Cities with Mwanza, Tanzania. (Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum)

On Monday, which happened to be 918 Day in Tulsa, Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Tulsa is getting a new Sister City.

“Our city is excited to announce the process to add Mwanza, Tanzania, to our growing network of Sister Cities,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “Tulsa is truly a global city, and I want to thank the Tulsa Global Alliance, our delegation, and local nonprofit MainSprings for helping kickstart this process.”

Mwanza is the second largest city in Tanzania, which is the capital of the Mwanza region with a population over 1.3 million. The city is also known as the “City of Rocks.”

Tulsa has eight other international Sister Cities including Amiens, France; Beihai, China; Celle, Germany; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Lan Luis Potosi, Mexico; Tiberias, Israel; Utsunomiya, Japan; and Zelenograd, Russia.

Mwanza has ties to Tulsa through local nonprofit Mainsprings that helped bring the city to Tulsa’s attention. Over the past several decades, numerous Tulsans have visited the city and made ties to the region.

According to the City of Tulsa, adding Mwanza as a Sister City will be a monthslong process. In the coming weeks, Tulsa and Mwanza committees will meet virtually to exchange perspectives. Each city’s partnership committee work to complete initial research on possible city connections and opportunities for exchange.

Following initial research by each committee, Tulsa’s local delegation will visit Mwanza to secure identified exchange opportunities before finalizing the application and securing letters of interest and support.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he will travel with the group to Mwanza to meet their leaders and to start planing.

The last step will be a vote of the TGA board on the merits of the application before it is signed by the City of Tulsa.

