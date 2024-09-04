Tulsa firefighter arrested after incident at American Airlines base

Tulsa County deputies arrested Jordon Austin Jr. early Saturday at the American Airlines maintenance facility near 36th Street North and Mingo.

In an arrest report, deputies said Austin, a Tulsa firefighter, crashed through the south security gate, drove over a curb and through concrete parking barriers at about 2:45 a.m.

According to deputies, Austin then abandoned his car and ran toward Tulsa International Airport. Deputies said Austin was found in the shipping and receiving area on the American Airlines base and was taken into custody.

According to the arrest report, two female employees said Austin had just assaulted them.

One employee told deputies Austin ran up saying, “Help me, they are coming to get me.” She said he then grabbed her by the arm. The other employee told deputies Austin grabbed a case she was holding, threw it at her and then chased her down a hallway until other employees stepped in and grabbed him.

Deputies said Austin was uncooperative and claimed his blood sugar was low.

Medics checked him out and told deputies his blood sugar was normal, but that his pupils were fixed and dilated.

After being evaluated at the hospital, deputies said Austin agreed to a blood test and was booked into jail for DUI, destruction of property, leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of assault.

The Tulsa Fire Department confirmed Austin’s employment and said an internal investigation is underway.