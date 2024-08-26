Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum endorses Lonnie Sims for County Commissioner District 2

TULSA, Okla. — On Monday’s edition of the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum endorsed Lonnie Sims for Tulsa County Commissioner of District 2.

Voters head to the polls tomorrow to decide a few key races.

Tulsa Voters are choosing a new mayor and city councilors.

Mayor Bynum has previously been tight-lipped about who he would support for mayor or county commissioner, but on Monday, he made an endorsement.

“I guess he’ll find out about this on your show,” Bynum began. “I’m a big fan of Lonnie Sims, and have been since he was the Mayor of Jenks. We got to be really close when we were both municipal officials, he’s been a fantastic State Representative, and I think he’d be a great county commissioner.”

Bynum told KRMG he had previously supported current City Council Member Jeannie Cue the first time around, calling her the “heart and soul” of West Tulsa. Since she is not in the run-off, he’s voting for Sims.

In addition, Bynum told KRMG that as far as city council races go, he would support Laura Bellis in District 4, Karen Gilbert in District 5, Christian Bengal in District 6, Lori Decter Wright in District 7, and Phil Lakin in District 8. Mayor Bynum said they are all people he’s worked with on the Council and has found them to be “true data-driven non-partisan collaborators.”



