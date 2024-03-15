Tulsa Police arrest man accused of armed robbery crime spree

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who allegedly went on a crime spree involving armed robbery and assault on Thursday night.

At 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a restaurant near East 31st Street and S 90th E Ave on reports of an armed robbery.

Callers said a man entered the restaurant wearing blue underwear and a pink shirt over his face.

The man assaulted the manager and stole his phone and items from the counter.

A patron confronted the man outside the restaurant and took the phone back.

While officers were searching the area for the suspect, reports came in of a man in a pink shirt pointing a gun at a woman who was parked at the pumps of a convenience store.

Officers learned that the man attempted to carjack a family who was pumping gas.

The man sprayed gasoline on both of the women during the attempted carjacking.

Officers saw the suspect, identified as Jeremiah Olson, approaching another business near East 31st Street and S 108th E Ave.

Olson matched the description of the suspect in both crimes, was taken into custody, and confessed to his crimes.

Olson was arrested and booked into Tulsa County jail for robbery by force or fear, attempted armed robbery, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.