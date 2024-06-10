Tulsa Police say stand-off connected to Sunday night shooting

TPD stand-off in West Tulsa Tulsa Police are investigating a stand-off in West Tulsa that they say is connected to a shooting Sunday night. (Fox23 News)

UPDATE: By 10:50 Monday morning the stand-off is over. Police have a suspect in custody.

Tulsa police are at the scene of a stand-off in West Tulsa Monday morning, that they say is connected to a shooting that happened Sunday night.

The stand-off is happening near West Fourth Street and 44th West Avenue.

Police have crime scene tape up and are telling neighbors and onlookers to stay back because the area is not safe.

TPD says they investigated a shooting that happened around 11 o’clock Sunday night, near West Fourth and South 42nd West Avenue.

Officers say they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.