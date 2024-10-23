Woman found shot to death in midtown Tulsa, police investigating

Tulsa Crime Stoppers and Tulsa Police Department team up for Cop Talk

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating after a woman was found shot to death in midtown Tulsa on Wednesday.

Police say officers were called near East 15th Street and South Peoria Avenue at 12:06 a.m. after a woman was found lying unresponsive with head trauma.

Police determined the woman was shot and killed.

Police began an investigation and officers are looking for surveillance video and evidence in the area.

If you have any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!