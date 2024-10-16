Martin Scorsese to direct film of all-star Robbie Robertson tribute concert

The late Robbie Robertson’s life and music is being celebrated with a tribute concert in Los Angeles Friday, and now fans who can’t make it to the show will one day be able to experience it on the big screen.

It was just announced that director Martin Scorsese, a longtime friend and collaborator of Robertson's, is set to direct a film of the concert, dubbed Life Is A Carnival: A Musical Celebration Of Robbie Robertson.

The concert, happening at the Kia Forum, will feature an all-star lineup that includes Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Elvis Costello, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Bruce Hornsby and Warren Haynes, along with Bobby Weir, Trey Anastasio, Noah Kahan, Jim James, Daniel Lanois, Mavis Staples, Don Was, Eric Church, Jamey Johnson, Lucinda Williams and Margo Price.

Scorsese and Robertson worked together on several projects over the course of their careers, starting with Scorsese's direction of The Last Waltz, the film about Robbie and The Band's 1976 farewell concert. Robbie then worked as composer, music supervisor and music producer on several of Scorsese's films, including Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, The Color of Money, Casino and The Departed.

Their most recent project together, Killers of the Flower Moon, which was released after Robbie's Aug. 9, 2023, death, earned him a posthumous Oscar nomination.

