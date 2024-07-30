Mick Fleetwood, Billy Cox among the artists performing at the Maui Music & Food Experience

Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood and Jimi Hendrix Experience bassist Billy Cox are among the performers set to take part in the first Maui Music & Food Experience, happening Sept. 5-7.

Other artists performing at the three-day fest include Darryl Jones, who's played bass with The Rolling Stones since 1993; Bernard Fowler, who’s worked with The Stones since 1989; Charlie Sexton; and Ivan Neville.

The festival is set to include a tribute to Jimi Hendrix and the 1970 film Rainbow Bridge, which he filmed in Maui. Cox's participation is being billed as "likely his farewell performance."

The Maui Music & Food Experience will raise money for essential services like food and housing for the survivors of last August’s Lahaina wildfires. Fleetwood himself was a victim of the fires; his Maui restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front Street, was one of the many businesses destroyed.

More information on the festival can be found at huamomonafarms.com.

