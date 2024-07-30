Mick Fleetwood, Billy Cox among the artists performing at the Maui Music & Food Experience

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

By Jill Lances
Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood and Jimi Hendrix Experience bassist Billy Cox are among the performers set to take part in the first Maui Music & Food Experience, happening Sept. 5-7.
Other artists performing at the three-day fest include Darryl Jones, who's played bass with The Rolling Stones since 1993; Bernard Fowler, who’s worked with The Stones since 1989; Charlie Sexton; and Ivan Neville.

The festival is set to include a tribute to Jimi Hendrix and the 1970 film Rainbow Bridge, which he filmed in Maui.  Cox's participation is being billed as "likely his farewell performance."

The Maui Music & Food Experience will raise money for essential services like food and housing for the survivors of last August’s Lahaina wildfires. Fleetwood himself was a victim of the fires; his Maui restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front Street, was one of the many businesses destroyed.

More information on the festival can be found at huamomonafarms.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!