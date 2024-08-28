Mick Fleetwood and ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro cover “Whiter Shade of Pale” for upcoming album

By Jill Lances

Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood and ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro have released another song from their upcoming album, Blues Experience, which comes out Oct. 18.

The latest is a cover of the Procol Harum classic "Whiter Shade Of Pale."

“This is a song I’ve always wanted to play… of course, the song recorded by Procol Harum was a world-renowned classic… with a melody so strong that it became a gift to us!” Mick shares. “And Jake totally commands the full need for dynamics and a passionate delivery. At last, I got to play and record this song!!!"

"This was a song that Mick suggested. Such an iconic piece of music," Jake adds. "It truly plays like an anthem. And Mickʻs drumming makes the track feel amazing. I was just transported through his drum sounds."

This is the second tune the pair has shared from the record, following their take on the blues classic “Rollin’ N Tumblin’.”

Blues Experience also has the two artists covering songs like Neil Young's "Rockin' In The Free World" and the Christine McVie-penned Fleetwood Mac track "Songbird," with Mick also adding a spoken word version of the song. Jake penned one original song, "Kula Blues," about the area in Maui where Mick lives.

Blues Experience is available for preorder now.

