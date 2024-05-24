Mick Jagger is "very, very proud" that a NJ diner named a sandwich after him

The Rolling Stones played the first of two show at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Thursday, and Mick Jagger's onstage patter included a shot at Donald Trump and a discussion of the menu of a nearby diner.

According to the Asbury Park Press, during the show, which also included the tour debut of "Shattered," Mick told the crowd, "I was a bit worried about the weather tonight. I thought we were going to get a Stormy Daniels but we're all right."

Trump is currently on trial in New York City on charges that he falsified business records to cover up a hush money payment to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. He has pleaded not guilty and has denied Daniels' claim that they had an affair.

In both 2016 and 2020, the Stones complained about Trump's use of their song "You Can't Always Get What You Want" at his rallies.

Also onstage, Jagger told the crowd, "It's great to be back in New Jersey! Last time [we played here], I mentioned that we had been to this diner, the Tick Tock Diner. So on the way to the show I found out they got a new sandwich and it's called The Mick Jagger."

"I’ve never had a f****** sandwich named after me. I’m very, very proud.”

In case you're wondering, The Mick Jagger costs 15 bucks and consists of Taylor ham, cheese and two fried eggs on a roll with disco fries.

