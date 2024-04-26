Mick Jagger tours Houston Space Center ahead of Hackney Diamonds tour kickoff

Looks like Mick Jagger is doing a little sightseeing ahead of The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds tour kickoff in Houston.

The rocker just shared photos on Instagram from his visit to the Houston Space Center, where he apparently got to test out some of the equipment and meet some astronauts. They even welcomed him with a message on one of the big screens, reading "Welcome to Mission Control Mick Jagger" with his face in the middle.

He captioned the post, "Thanks @nasa for being so welcoming to us and great to be shown around by astronauts Josh Cassada, Bob Hines and Jessica Meir."

The Stones will launch their tour on Sunday, April 28, at NRG Stadium in Houston. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.