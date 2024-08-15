Mickey Hart optimistic about more Dead & Company Sphere shows

Dead & Company wrapped their Dead Forever residency at the Sphere Las Vegas Aug. 10, but it sounds like that may not be the last time we see them at the state-of-the-art venue.

Dead & Company drummer Mickey Hart recently appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast and suggested that more dates could happen.

“There’s no reason why there wouldn’t be,” Mickey said when asked if there would be more shows. “Let’s leave it at that.”

He also had great things to say about playing the venue.

“Once you see the Sphere, then you understand what the future is of music and visuals,” he said. “When they come together it’s very powerful.”

Dead & Company launched their Dead Forever residency back in May, playing 30 shows at the venue.

