Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs announce fall tour with Lucinda Williams

Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs have announced new fall co-headlining dates with singer Lucinda Williams.

The Alone Together: Come Hell or High Water tour kicks off Sept. 10 in Midland, Texas, hitting such cities as Austin, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Oakland, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping Sept. 29 in Del Mar, California.

Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at thedirtyknobs.com.

Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs recently released their third studio album, Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits, which features a guest appearance by Williams on the song "Hell Or High Water."

