Mötley Crüe announces club show at New York’s Bowery Ballroom

Mötley Crüe fans are used to seeing them play arenas and stadiums, but a couple hundred lucky fans are about to see them rock a much smaller stage.

The band just announced on Instagram that they'll be playing New York's Bowery Ballroom on May 6, a venue that holds less than 600 people.

The post includes the year 1981, with the show listed under that name on the Bowery website and tickets priced at $19.81. A Mötley fan club presale begins Thursday, May 2, at 10 a.m, and tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m.

The show announcement comes just days after Mötley Crüe released their brand new song, “Dogs of War,” their first release since new guitarist John 5 joined the band after Mick Mars' retirement.

Ahead of the Bowery show, Mötley Crüe will play two nights at the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on May 3 and 4. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

