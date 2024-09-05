Mötley Crüe announces 35th anniversary reissue of '﻿Dr. Feelgood'

Mötley Crüe has announced a reissue of their 1989 album Dr. Feelgood in honor of its 35th anniversary.

The set is due out Nov. 22, and includes the original album remastered alongside a batch of bonus demos and live tracks.

The physical vinyl and CD editions come with a variety of memorabilia, including a photo book, a replica backstage pass and a guitar pick.

Dr. Feelgood marked Mötley Crüe's fifth studio album, and their first-and-only #1 hit on the Billboard 200. It spawned the singles "Kickstart My Heart," "Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)," "Without You," "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" and the title track.

Meanwhile, modern-day Mötley is prepping a new EP called Cancelled, due out Oct. 4. The three-track collection includes the single "Dogs of War," which marked Mötley's first song with new guitarist John 5, and a cover of Beastie Boys' "Fight for Your Right."

