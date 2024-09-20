Mötley Crüe to release 10th anniversary edition of 'Nashville Outlaws' covers album

Back in 2014, a group of country artists got together to celebrate the music of Mötley Crüe with the album Nashville Outlaws. Now the band is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the record with a new reissue.
Nashville Outlaws 10th Anniversary Edition is out now, featuring all the country covers on the original album, along with the addition of their latest single, "Dogs of War," covered by Chase McDaniel.
"The Nashville Outlaws album introduced us to a whole new group of country music fans and showed day-one Crüe members some of the best country music has to offer," the band said in a statement. "We've always tried to break down boundaries in our career, and we're proud to commemorate one of those milestones with this 10th Anniversary re-release."
Next up for Mötley Crüe, they'll release the new EP Cancelled on Oct. 4, which features "Dogs of War," a cover of Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right" and the title track.
