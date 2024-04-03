Bills reportedly trading Stefon Diggs to Texans for draft pick compensation

The Houston Texans are reportedly finalizing a deal to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for draft pick compensation, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This story will be updated.
