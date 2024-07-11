Copa América: Uruguay players, including Darwin Núñez, enter stands to fight fans after loss to Colombia

Uruguay v Colombia - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 10: Darwin Nuñez (C) of Uruguay reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium on July 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Uruguay's time in the 2024 Copa América ended in ugly fashion, and not just because they lost to a shorthanded Colombia squad in the semifinals.

The postgame scene between Uruguay and Colombia descended into chaos in Charlotte when a group of La Celeste players entered the stands at Bank of America Stadium to brawl with a group of Colombian fans. Comparisons to the NBA's infamous "Malice at the Palace" were quick.

The charge appeared to be spearheaded by Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez, who could be seen throwing punches in the middle of the fracas.

Uruguay players have entered the stands and a fight has broken out between fans and players pic.twitter.com/XRbte2ibiy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2024

More angles:

It got crazy in the semis!! Right in my section! Hope everybody is ok pic.twitter.com/oyDQM0d9Ik — Lloyd sam (@MrLloydSam) July 11, 2024

Ronald Araujo and Darwin Nunez get into a fight with Colombian fans in the stands of the stadium 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/2eWukzXioK — TopBin90 (@Topbin90) July 11, 2024

After defeat to Colombia, Uruguayan players entered the stands at Bank of America Stadium and began to throw punches. Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez amongst those at the forefront. pic.twitter.com/VE3unKObSa — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) July 11, 2024

Wild scene in Uptown Charlotte.



After the match, Uruguay players entered the stands of Bank of America Stadium to fight fans of Colombia.



Video courtesy @AsheHamrick @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/gLz2UEP2zv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 11, 2024

The violence was preceded by a frustrating loss for Uruguay, which was playing for a chance to face Argentina in the final for its first Copa América title since 2011.