Mavs defense stops OKC, Celtics advance + offseason plans for Cavs, Hawks & Lakers | No Cap Room

By Dan Devine,Jake Fischer, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this episode of No Cap Room, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine are tired and rooting for the NBA Playoffs to end as soon as possible.

They also love basketball! And they go into great detail to explain how the Dallas Mavericks have turned into a defensive nightmare for the young Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to a win-or-go-home game 6 on the road for OKC on Saturday.

The Boston Celtics easily advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, raising concerns about if they will be playoff tough when they need to be. They have yet to face a real challenge, and everyone wants to know how they will respond if they go down early against a good NBA team.

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot to figure out this offseason, starting with if he wants to sign a contract extension and what changes he wants to the coaching staff or roster going forward. If J.B.Bickerstaff ends up losing his job, who is the right coach for this job?

Jake is at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, and he’s picking up plenty of rumors and buzz from NBA coaches and front office members that are also there. That leads to a conversation about what the Atlanta Hawks should be doing this offseason, if a trade of Trae Young to the Spurs makes sense for either team and what hints the Lakers are dropping about who their next head coach will be.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!