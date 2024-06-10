NBA Finals Game 2 Reaction: Boston Celtics head to Dallas up 2-0 | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this very special episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill chats with Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine after the conclusion of game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics won in commanding fashion, yet again, and took a 2-0 lead over the Mavericks before the series shifts to Dallas.

Vinnie and Dan talk about how Boston is managing to shut down the previously potent Mavericks offense and explain why Kyrie Irving is off to such a bad start in this series. It’s not just Kyrie, though. Luka Doncic has been the only Mavericks player really playing well through two games.

Dan talks about a moment of poise that he saw from the Boston Celtics, not a team typically praised for their poise, before talking about how they have forced the Mavericks offense to play differently from how they’re comfortable.

The guys talk about Jayson Tatum making an impact, despite not shooting well, and then discuss Jrue Holiday’s massive impact through two games before wondering if one of them might end up winning Finals MVP.

After the ad break, the guys talk about what the Mavericks can do differently in Dallas, the offensive ceiling that the Celtics still have not hit in this series and the potential impact a Kristaps Porzingis leg injury could have.

