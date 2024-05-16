NFL schedule: Cowboys to host Giants on Thanksgiving, holiday games feature first-ever contests on Netflix

Detroit Lions v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A fan dressed the Grinch, a Snowman and Santa Claus attend the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Get out your calendars, NFL fans. It's time to make some holiday plans.

It doesn't matter that it's only May. The NFL released the full schedule of holiday games for the 2024 season on Wednesday night.

Old traditions, like the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions playing on Thanksgiving, continue to endure, but the offerings have expanded in recent years to include games on Black Friday and Christmas Day.

Thanksgiving: Week 12 (Nov. 28)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET | Fox

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Black Friday: Week 12 (Nov. 29)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 3 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime Video

Christmas Day: Week 16 (Dec. 25)

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET | Netflix

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET | Netflix

The total number of Wednesday games in the modern NFL will be doubling this year thanks to Christmas, which falls on hump day in 2024. Only two regular season games have been played on a Wednesday since 1948. One was due to President Barak Obama's speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention conflicting with the NFL's typical Thursday night season opener. The other took place in 2020 when a COVID-19 outbreak forced the NFL to postpone and reschedule a late-season game.

The contests on Christmas will also be the first NFL games to ever stream live on Netflix. Netflix will broadcast games on Christmas in 2025 and 2026, too.

The holidays may be seven months away, but you'll be fully prepared when they arrive. You'll know exactly when to commandeer the TV at Grandma's house, or how to tell your family that unfortunately you can't get up at 5 a.m. to go Black Friday shopping with them because you simply must save your energy for the Raiders-Chiefs game later.