Super Bowl: George Kittle's 1st catch makes good on 4th-down gamble, sets up go-ahead 49ers touchdown

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers dives for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Kyle Shanahan took a big gamble in Sunday's Super Bowl. It paid off.

With the 49ers trailing 13-10 early in the fourth quarter, San Francisco faced fourth-and-3 from the Kansas City 15-yard line. Shanahan did not to opt for a game-tying field goal attempt.

He instead sent his offense back onto the field in an effort to convert. Brock Purdy took a shotgun snap then looked immediately to George Kittle in the right flat. Kittle hauled in the pass, then stretched past the sideline marker for a first down.

The catch was the first of the day for the All-Pro tight end. It was a big one.

Two plays later, Purdy found Jauan Jennings in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. Jennings hauled in the pass on a crossing route, then broke two tackles before crossing the goal line.

It was Jennings' second touchdown of the game after he threw his first to Christian McCaffrey on a trick play in the first half.

It wasn't all good for the 49ers, though. The extra point was blocked, and the Chiefs remained within a field goal trailing, 16-13.

Kansas City tied the game with a field goal on its ensuing drive.

