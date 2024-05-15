UNC creates commotion at ACC Meetings & the latest NCAA settlement update

By Ross Dellenger,Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to UNC sharing their grievances at ACC meetings this week. They cover how North Carolina would be the highest sought after ACC program if it were to leave the conference.

Then, they take time to make fun of what is left of the Pac-12 and it's recent announcement of broadcasting games on the CW.

After the break, Dellenger shares an update on where the current NCAA settlement stands. Dellenger unpacks new details of aiming to eliminate collectives and a proposed employment model.

They shift their focus to media personality Doug Gottleib being announced as Green Bay's next men's basketball coach, and determine if it's possible for Gottleib to continue to host his radio show while coaching.

Wetzel wraps the show with news of Red Lobster announcing financial troubles due to an over consumption of shrimp by its customers.

0:44 UNC causes commotion at ACC Meetings

32:55 The Pac-2 on the CW

40:29 NCAA settlement update

49:51 Doug Gottlieb to coach Green Bay

1:02:50 Red Lobster in trouble

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

