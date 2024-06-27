Neil Young and Crazy Horse cancel remaining Love Earth tour dates

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have canceled the remaining dates on their Love Earth tour, due to illness.

In a post on his Neil Young Archives site, Young describes the tour as "a great experience for us so far," with "GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC."

He then reveals, “When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop,” noting, “We are still not fully recovered so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break.”

While Young didn't specifically say how long that break would be, Ticketmaster lists his remaining dates in the U.S. and Canada as canceled, while the Bourbon & Beyond festival, which Young was to headline, reposted the statement from his website, and Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival now lists TBA in the Saturday headlining spot Young was originally scheduled for.

"We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again," the statement continues. "Thank you for your understanding and patience. Health is #1."

Young and Crazy Horse kicked off the Love Earth tour on April 24 in San Diego, California.

Young was one of the last artists to return to touring following the COVID pandemic. He headlined a short West Coast tour in summer 2023, which was his first trek since 2019.

