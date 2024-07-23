Neil Young, John Mellencamp & more to headline Farm Aid in Saratoga, New York

Farm Aid is returning to New York for the first time in 11 years.

The annual concert benefiting farmers across the country will take place Sept. 21 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga, New York, with a lineup that includes Farm Aid board members Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds.

“We’re energized to be back in New York," Nelson, Farm Aid's president and founder, shares. "The farmers here have always found ways to innovate and contribute to their communities, even as they deal with uncertainties, extreme weather and policies that favor corporations over people. Farmers need us to stand with them as they work to grow our future.”

Also performing at the annual event will be Mavis Staples, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson with The Travelin’ McCourys, Charley Crockett, Joy Oladokun, Southern Avenue, Cassandra Lewis and Jesse Welles.

A limited number of presale tickets go on sale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. More information can be found at farmaid.org.

This will be the third time Farm Aid has been held in New York, and the second time in Saratoga. The last time it was in Saratoga was in 2013. The first New York Farm Aid happened in 2007 at Randall's Island in New York City. Last year's festival was held in Noblesville, Indiana.

The very first Farm Aid concert was held in September 1985 in Champaign, Illinois, to raise funds to support family farmers. Since its inception, the annual festival has raised more than $80 million to support programs helping the farming community.

