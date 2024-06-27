Never-before-seen home movies of John Lennon, Yoko Ono featured in new "Aisumasen (I’m Sorry)” video

The John Lennon Estate/Capitol/Ume

By Jill Lances
Music fans are getting a look at some intimate footage of John Lennon and Yoko Ono in a brand new video for the new ultimate mix of “Aisumasen (I’m Sorry).”
The video features never-before-seen home movies, shot by Lennon on a Sony Portapak camera and reel-to-reel recorder. It shows the pair at their apartment in the Dakota Building on New York’s Upper West Side.

The new mix of "Aisumasen (I'm Sorry)" will be featured on the newly expanded Mind Games - Ultimate Collection, set to drop July 12. The collection was produced by Sean Ono Lennon, who oversaw the project, with the blessing of his mom, Yoko. It will include six different listening experiences, featuring unreleased outtakes, stripped down mixes, instrumentals, demos, rehearsals and even what's described as "studio chatter."

Mind Games – The Ultimate Collection is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!