New vinyl box set to feature The Beatles’ 1964 U.S. albums

By Jill Lances
The Beatles are set to release a new box set highlighting the albums they released in the U.S. between January 1964 and March 1965.

The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums In Mono is an eight-LP set featuring seven albums – Meet The Beatles!, The Beatles' Second Album, A Hard Day's Night (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Something New, The Beatles' Story (2LP), Beatles '65 and The Early Beatles. All have been analog cut from the original mono master tapes and will be released on 180-gram audiophile vinyl.

The set, dropping Nov. 22, will mark the first time these albums have been available on vinyl since 1995. They will all feature replicated artwork, along with essays by American Beatles historian and author Bruce Spizer.

In addition to the set, all of the titles, with the exception of The Beatles' Story, will be available to order separately.

All are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

