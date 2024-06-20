'Nöthin But a Good Time' '80s hair metal docuseries set to premiere on Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced a new docuseries called Nöthin But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal.

The three-part show features interviews with '80s metallers including Poison's Bret Michaels, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt, Skid Row's Dave "Snake'' Sabo and Headbangers Ball host Riki Rachtman. Additionally, Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Jackass' Steve-O will make appearances.

"This docuseries is a celebration of the most outrageous decade in rock 'n' roll," says director Jeff Tremaine, who also helmed the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt. "It's my love letter to the '80s."

Nöthin But a Good Time, which, of course, includes an umlaut in the title, is based on the 2021 book Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the '80s Hard Rock Explosion. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

