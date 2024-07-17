Ozzy Osbourne has had enough of Britney Spears’ dancing vide; shares update on moving plans

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale & Jill Lances
Ozzy Osbourne has some strong opinions about all those dancing videos Britney Spears shares on social media.

In the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, Ozzy and his family — wife Sharon, daughter Kelly and son Jack  are discussing TikTok dancing, when suddenly Ozzy says, "I'm fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing]."

"Every f****** day!" he adds.
When Jack replies, "Save Britney," Kelly chimes in, "I know, I feel so sorry for her."
"It's sad," Ozzy continues. "Very, very sad."
"Poor little thing," says Sharon. "Very sad indeed," Jack notes.
"It's heartbreaking," Sharon adds.
Meanwhile, the episode is titled “Are The Osbournes Leaving Hollywood?” and Ozzy and Sharon offer an update on their plans to move back to England, with Sharon revealing Ozzy’s health has delayed their relocation.
“Well, we’re trying to get on a flight,” Ozzy says, before Sharon adds, “Yeah, it just seems that every time we’re set to go, something happens with Ozzy’s health.”
The rocker, who's set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a second time in October, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 and that same year had several surgeries on his spine.
“We’ll get there,” Sharon said about returning to the U.K. “We want to go back so bad, but we’ll get there. Won’t we, Ozzy?” to which he replied, “Yeah.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

