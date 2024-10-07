Paul McCartney shares clip of live “Now and Then” performance

After performing the final Beatles song, “Now and Then,” in concert for the first time in Uruguay, Paul McCartney has made it part of the set on his Got Back tour. Now, he’s giving fans at home a peek at the performance.

The rocker has shared a clip on social media of him performing the tune at River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the footage showing fans in the audience in tears. There's also clips of the music video playing behind McCartney as he sings.

McCartney kicked off the latest leg of his Got Back tour in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Oct. 1. Next up, he brings the tour to Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 11. A complete list of dates can be found at paulmccartney.com.

